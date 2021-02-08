Yelawolf & Caskey Announce “Black Sheep” Album & Tracklist

Yelawolf and Caskey have been steadily plotting on the release of their brand new collaborative album Black Sheep, having recently delivered the project’s lead single “Been A Problem.” And with the tape having been teased for some time now, it would appear that Yelawolf is officially ready to get the ball rolling once and for all. Taking to Instagram, Yela shared the psychedelic album cover as well as the complete tracklist, which features guest appearances from Cook Up Boss and DJ Paul.

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage/Getty Images

“YELAWOLF X BLACKSHEEP preorder available NOW !!” captions Yela, sharing the artwork by Adrian Barker. “Link in the bio !!! scroll to the right for the track list !!” On the topic, Caskey came through with an announcement post of his own, his excitement palpable. “It’s fuckin go time,” captions the emcee. “Now I’m bout to hit the gas on y’all all year. Me and @yelawolf bout to shake the game up with this tape..” Given how hard both parties go on the lead single, we can only hope to see the remainder of Black Sheep keep the same intense pace.

With the album due out on February 19th, be sure to check out the complete tracklist to Black Sheep right here. Are you excited for the upcoming collaborative album by Yelawolf and Caskey?

1. Just The Intro

2. Daytona

3. Been A Problem

4. Billy And The Purple Datson

5. Turn Up In Tijuana

6. Cookies ft. Cook Up Boss

7. McQueen Fiend Remix

8. Open ft. DJ Paul

9. C’est La Vie

10. Tat Shop

11. Million Dollar Deal