Yellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

Yellowcard has been readying a legal battle against the estate of Juice WRLD over the melodies in “Lucid Dreams.” Today, it’s been revealed that they quietly dropped the $15M lawsuit against the late rapper’s estate. The pop-rock band sued the rapper over claims that he jacked melodies from their single, “Holly Wood Died” for “Lucid Dreams.”



“The dismissal was without prejudice, which means it can be refilled [sic],” Yellowcard’s attorney Richard S. Busch told Pitchfork in a statement about the decision to drop the suit. “My clients really were uncomfortable about pursuing this action against Juice WRLD’s grieving mother as the representative of his Estate. As they said previously, they also are incredibly sympathetic about his death, and were torn initially about pursuing this in light of his death. As a result of all that has happened, they simply need additional time to decide what they want to do.”

Yellowcard does retain the right to refile the lawsuit at a later date but even so, a lawyer for Juice WRLD’s estate also issued a statement confirming the band dropped the suit at their own will.

“Defendants were fully prepared to defend against the allegations -viewed as without merit- and remain so prepared should it become necessary. There was no settlement or consideration whatsoever for Plaintiffs’ voluntary dismissal,” Christine Lapera said.

