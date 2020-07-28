Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jermaine Dupri Won’t Work With Janet Jackson Again Because Of Fans’ Criticism Over Their Collab
119
0
Yellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
675
2
Curren$y & Fuse Spring Clean
556
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Yellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

Posted By on July 27, 2020

The legal battle over “Lucid Dreams” has been dropped.

Yellowcard has been readying a legal battle against the estate of Juice WRLD over the melodies in “Lucid Dreams.” Today, it’s been revealed that they quietly dropped the $15M lawsuit against the late rapper’s estate. The pop-rock band sued the rapper over claims that he jacked melodies from their single, “Holly Wood Died” for “Lucid Dreams.” 


Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“The dismissal was without prejudice, which means it can be refilled [sic],” Yellowcard’s attorney Richard S. Busch told Pitchfork in a statement about the decision to drop the suit. “My clients really were uncomfortable about pursuing this action against Juice WRLD’s grieving mother as the representative of his Estate. As they said previously, they also are incredibly sympathetic about his death, and were torn initially about pursuing this in light of his death. As a result of all that has happened, they simply need additional time to decide what they want to do.”

Yellowcard does retain the right to refile the lawsuit at a later date but even so, a lawyer for Juice WRLD’s estate also issued a statement confirming the band dropped the suit at their own will.

“Defendants were fully prepared to defend against the allegations -viewed as without merit- and remain so prepared should it become necessary. There was no settlement or consideration whatsoever for Plaintiffs’ voluntary dismissal,” Christine Lapera said.

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jermaine Dupri Won’t Work With Janet Jackson Again Because Of Fans’ Criticism Over Their Collab
119 525 9
0
NLE Choppa Tweets About Women & Bringing Up His Daughter: “I Refuse To Raise A Hoe”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Jermaine Dupri Won’t Work With Janet Jackson Again Because Of Fans’ Criticism Over Their Collab
119
0
Yellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD
119
0
NLE Choppa Tweets About Women & Bringing Up His Daughter: “I Refuse To Raise A Hoe”
132
0
Juicy J Challenges Nas To Go Hit-For-Hit On “Verzuz”
172
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Is Ready To Drop New Music
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Shay Lia Love Me, Love Me Not
79
0
Bree Runway Feat. Maliibu Miitch Gucci
106
0
Adam Snow Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Josh Alias 42
132
0
Trinidad James Feat. Big K.R.I.T. & CyHi The Prynce Say It Loud (T.I.B.E)
146
0
Octavian Feat. Future Rari
199
0
Hot Boys Respect My Mind
199
0
DaBaby & Stunna 4 Vegas NO DRIBBLE
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Logic “DadBod” Video
132
0
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
344
0
Excitement
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jermaine Dupri Won’t Work With Janet Jackson Again Because Of Fans’ Criticism Over Their Collab
Yellowcard Drops $15M Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD
NLE Choppa Tweets About Women & Bringing Up His Daughter: “I Refuse To Raise A Hoe”