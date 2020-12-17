Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jack Harlow Talks “White Boy Games”, Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97
53
0
YBN Nahmir Thanks Fans For No. 1 Song On TikTok: “Everything’s Coming So Unexpectedly”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
1072
1
Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
794
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

YFN Lucci Laughs Off Shooting Gun On Music Video Set: “I’m Thinking It’s Fake”

Posted By on December 16, 2020

The ATL artist reflected on the moment when the gun went off.

There are plenty of mishaps that occur while on set, but accidentally firing off a gun isn’t common. Months ago, YFN Lucci was filming a music video when he was handed a gun for a scene. In a clip that went viral, Lucci is seen taking a close look at the firearm and after pulling the trigger a few times, the gun went off. He took some hits on social media including a jab from his foe Young Thug who even teased him a bit. Lucci recently explained what happened that day and was able to laugh about what went down.

YFN Lucci, VladTv, Music Video, Guns, Shooting
Cassidy Sparrow / Stringer / Getty Images

“I was shooting a video with GT and I had just shot a scene but I thought I need to change, put on a little Army fatigue sh*t,” Lucci explained to VladTV. “Everybody else had it on. I’m like damn, you want me to [handle] a gun or something? They’re like, what you want?… I’m thinking they bringing me a fake gun. When I get it, I’m like, I ain’t never seen no sh*t like this.”

Lucci said he just played around with the gun and “cocked it back ’cause they look real. I’m thinking it’s fake.” He explained that’s why he looked to be inspecting it in the viral video while someone apparently told him not to cock the gun back. “It got stuck so I was aiming it at the ground and I just hit it,” he continued. “I didn’t think nothing was in it. It shot. I was like, that’s why you said don’t cock it back.”

Lucci is able to laugh about the experience now and said for a brief moment he thought he may have shot someone in the foot. He added that he made sure to aim at the ground just in case it wasn’t a fake gun as he thought, and he’s thankful he did. Vlad wanted to know why someone would hand over a loaded weapon while on set for a music video.

“It was for the scene. He didn’t think I was gonna pull the trigger or nothin’,” said the rapper. “I can’t blame him neither.” Watch Lucci speak about the surprising moment below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jack Harlow Talks “White Boy Games”, Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97
53 525 4
0
YBN Nahmir Thanks Fans For No. 1 Song On TikTok: “Everything’s Coming So Unexpectedly”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Jack Harlow Talks “White Boy Games”, Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97
53
0
YBN Nahmir Thanks Fans For No. 1 Song On TikTok: “Everything’s Coming So Unexpectedly”
132
0
YFN Lucci Laughs Off Shooting Gun On Music Video Set: “I’m Thinking It’s Fake”
106
0
Boosie Badazz Considering Joining Clubhouse
119
0
Jermaine Dupri Calls Da Brat Debut “Difficult,” Questioned If His Career Was “Luck”
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Ivorian Doll Clout
106
0
Coi Leray Feat. Dess Dior & Maliibu Miitch Mery Xmas
132
0
Sheff G Proud Of Me Now
79
0
Nate Husser Gang Signs
79
0
Vic Mensa Hit Boy Freestyle
106
0
E-40 & Too Short Triple Gold Sox
318
0
th1rt3en 666 (Three, Six Word Stories)
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YFN Lucci & Mulatto Release Steamy “Wet” Music Video
93
0
Kevin Gates Feat. Dermot Kennedy “Power” Video
119
0
Big Sean Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko “Body Language” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jack Harlow Talks “White Boy Games”, Breonna Taylor & More With HOT 97
YBN Nahmir Thanks Fans For No. 1 Song On TikTok: “Everything’s Coming So Unexpectedly”
YFN Lucci Laughs Off Shooting Gun On Music Video Set: “I’m Thinking It’s Fake”