YG Announces Upcoming Album “MY LIFE 4HUNNID”

Posted By on August 31, 2020

YG announces an October release date for his fifth studio album.

YG is gearing up to warm up the fall season with a brand new banger. The rapper has been slowly unleashing new music over the course of 2020 with tracks like “Swag” and the socially-charged BLM tribute, “FTP.” Though his West Coast bops have soundtracked several summers, it looks like this October, he’ll be blessing fans with his brand new project titled, MY LIFE 4HUNNID. The rapper announced the project earlier today along with the visuals for his new single, “EQUINOX” ft. the latest artist to sign to his label, Day Sulan. MY 4HUNNID LIFE is due out on October 2nd through Def Jam. Check out the video to the new single below. 

It appears that the rapper has changed the title of his album. The rapper announced earlier in the year that the title of his fifth studio album would be Laugh Now Kry Later following the release of the then-title single.

While YG has been steadily cooking up for his fifth LP, he unleashed a slew of other singles over the course of the year. Amid his on-and-off relationship with Kehlani, they teamed up for their Valentine’s Day release, “Konclusions.” Additionally, he dropped off a few solid collaborations including his contribution to Public Enemy’s “Fight The Power 2020 Remix” ft. Nas, Black Thought, Rapsody, and more.

Via HNHH

