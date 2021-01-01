YG. Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube’s “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve Special: Watch Now

The usual festival and outdoor madness that takes place on New Year’s Eve have been somewhat shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. However, live music fans are being treated to virtual shows that cost them nothing from the comfort of their homes. There are a few options for New Year’s Eve entertainment, and YouTube is bringing their own program to the party. This year, as part of the YouTube Originals series, the streaming giant is releasing a five-part series called “Hello 2021.”

“With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021,” Global Head of Original Content for YouTube Susanne Daniels stated in a press release. Along with the American release, there will also be “Hello 2021: UK,” “Hello 2021: Korea,” “Hello 2021: Japan,” and “Hello 2021: India.” These events will all usher in the New Year around the world. “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home,” Daniels continued.

The “Hello 2021: Americas” New Year’s Eve special starts at 10:30 PM EST and is hosted by Storm Reid and Juanpa Zurita. YG is set to perform, along with Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Karol G, and Kane Brown. YG recently saw a surge in the streams for his single “FDT” after the election that pushed the song to number one on iTunes. Matthew McConaughey, RuPaul, Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon, and more are expected to make guest appearances as well. Check it out below.