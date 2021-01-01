Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

YG. Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube’s “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve Special: Watch Now
79
0
Post Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special: Watch Now
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

YG. Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube’s “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve Special: Watch Now

Posted By on December 31, 2020

Hello 2021, goodbye 2020!

The usual festival and outdoor madness that takes place on New Year’s Eve have been somewhat shut down due to the ongoing pandemic. However, live music fans are being treated to virtual shows that cost them nothing from the comfort of their homes. There are a few options for New Year’s Eve entertainment, and YouTube is bringing their own program to the party. This year, as part of the YouTube Originals series, the streaming giant is releasing a five-part series called “Hello 2021.”

“With the world ready to move past an extremely challenging year, YouTube will use its global reach to celebrate the hope and promise of 2021,” Global Head of Original Content for YouTube Susanne Daniels stated in a press release. Along with the American release, there will also be “Hello 2021: UK,” “Hello 2021: Korea,” “Hello 2021: Japan,” and “Hello 2021: India.” These events will all usher in the New Year around the world. “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home,” Daniels continued.

The “Hello 2021: Americas” New Year’s Eve special starts at 10:30 PM EST and is hosted by Storm Reid and Juanpa Zurita. YG is set to perform, along with Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Karol G, and Kane Brown. YG recently saw a surge in the streams for his single “FDT” after the election that pushed the song to number one on iTunes. Matthew McConaughey, RuPaul, Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon, and more are expected to make guest appearances as well. Check it out below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Post Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special: Watch Now
79 525 6
0
Eminem Discusses Snoop Dogg Argument & Rihanna Apology On “Zeus”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

YG. Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube’s “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve Special: Watch Now
79
0
Post Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special: Watch Now
79
0
Eminem Discusses Snoop Dogg Argument & Rihanna Apology On “Zeus”
146
0
Freddie Gibbs Sends Shots At Rapper That Wanted $50k For Feature
265
0
Tyga & Chris Brown Reunite Just In Time For NYE In Miami
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uncle Murda Rap Up 2020
543
0
Reason Feat. Joey Bada$$, Westside Boogie, Jack Harlow & Denzel Curry Extinct (Extended)
66
0
MF Doom Accordion
66
0
XXXTENTACION Look At Me!
781
0
Dax Feat. Trippie Redd I Don't Want Another Sorry
199
0
Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
397
1
Playboi Carti Sky
318
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
225
0
Mama’s Baby
172
1
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
199
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

YG. Dua Lipa, & More Headline YouTube’s “Hello 2021” New Year’s Eve Special: Watch Now
Post Malone, Saweetie, & Jack Harlow Headline Bud Light’s Seltzer Sessions NYE Special: Watch Now
Eminem Discusses Snoop Dogg Argument & Rihanna Apology On “Zeus”