YG & Nipsey’s “FDT (F*ck Donald Trump)” Single Surges In Stream

Posted By on November 7, 2020

The controversial song has been a favorite for those who oppose the President.

The track was first released back in 2016, but YG and Nipsey Hussle‘s “FDT,” or “F*ck Donald Trump,” has become a staple throughout 2020. With ongoing seasons of civil unrest and protests—and what seems to be a never-ending 2020 election—”FDT” has resurfaced as the theme song to anyone who happens to have ill feelings towards the President of the United States. The Still Brazy single has been blasted by infiltrators attempting to disrupt Trump rallies and “FDT” has gone viral on social media apps like TikTok. All of this attention to YG and Nipsey’s fan-favorite has caused a surge in streams, particularly on election day.

Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

According to Billboard, FDT “leapt from 240,000 to 1,050,000 in on-demand streams over the same period, a 338% rise, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.” With news that Pennsylvania and Georgia have swung their way from red to blue, giving former Vice President Joe Biden a small lead over Trump, it’s expected that streams for “FDT” will continue to climb.

Back in September, YG spoke about creating the controversial song with his late friend. “I asked Nip, ‘You sure you want to put this out?’” YG told the Los Angeles Times. “He was like, ‘We already get backlash. We already can’t do this and this and this. So f— it, let’s make it worth something.”

