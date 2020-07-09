Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

YG Portrays Colin Kaepernick In Kneeling Cover Art For New Song

Posted By on July 9, 2020

YG throws on a 49ers uniform and kneels on the cover of his new single “SWAG.”

YG is no stranger to sending political messages in his music. We’re talking about a man who caught Donald Trump’s attention with his song “FDT,” of which the chorus curses out the President. Recently, the 30-year-old rapper has ramped it up a little, organizing a massive protest with the Black Lives Matter organization in Los Angeles and breaking attendance records for it. He even filmed his video for “FTP (Fuck The Police)” at the gathering.

Many have been wondering what YG would be doing next. He just revealed his cards, sending another message with the cover artwork for his new single.

“SWAG out on all platforms 9pm westside,” wrote YG on Instagram.

Dressing up as Colin Kaepernick and kneeling on the cover in front of two cheerleaders, the Compton native is once again speaking volumes with his music. He stays decked out in a 49ers uniform, which was the last team that Kaep played for before effectively being black-listed by the league for his peaceful protests.

The song is set to release at midnight in all markets. Or, if you’re on the West Coast, keep your eyes on all streaming platforms at 9 PM.

YG
Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Are you going to be checking this one out?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79 525 6
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists
185
0
DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic
159
0
Lil Nas X Teases New Song “Call Me By Your Name”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uno The Activist Das Him
79
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
119
0
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor My Affection
106
0
Jay Critch Money Talk
93
0
Duke Deuce Feat. Mulatto KIRK
146
0
Tory Lanez Staccato
106
0
Juice WRLD Titanic
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
397
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists