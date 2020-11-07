YG Remembers Nipsey Hussle After Biden Beats Trump

It wasn’t an easy win but it surely is a satisfying one for plenty of people across America and the world. Joe Biden was officially declared the winner of the 2020 elections, beating Donald Trump’s attempt at gaining a second term in the White House. Of course, the majority of rappers and celebrities were ecstatic about the news.

If there’s one person you could expect to be thrilled about the news, it’s YG. “FDT” remains an anthem four years after its release, and truthfully, it’s as relevant as ever. The politically-charged banger by YG and Nipsey Hussle has been ringing off outside of the White House following news of Biden’s big win.

It’s a bittersweet feeling for Nipsey’s friends, family, and fans who could only imagine how thrilled he would be to witness Trump’s defeat and the first Black woman to enter office. YG took to Twitter to remember his late friend. “I know @NipseyHussle goin crip krazy right now!” YG tweeted.

YG later shared a meme of Joe Biden declaring that he had something to say and pulling out his phone to a dub of YG and Nip’s “FDT playing along with clips of Obama, Kamala Harris, and others dancing.

The song witnessed a major surge this week on election day. The song reportedly “leapt from 240,000 to 1,050,000 in on-demand streams over the same period, a 338% rise, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data,” according to Billboard.

Well, there isn’t a better day to have the song on rotation. Press play below.