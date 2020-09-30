YG Reveals “MY LIFE 4HUNNID” Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, & More

This weekend is about to be filled to the brim with new music. We’re expecting releases from 21 Savage & Metro Boomin, Bryson Tiller, Westside Gunn, and many more. YG is among the new releases this week, coming through with MY LIFE 4HUNNID.

The Compton-based rapper has already released the lead single from his new album, titled “Out On Bail“, which he claims paints the overall narrative of this album.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

“This album was highly influenced by Tupac,” revealed YG in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “This is as far as the space I’m in and what I’m dealing with in life. He went through a lot of the stuff that I’m dealing with right now, and he was making records about it, and just the tone and the cadence of how he was coming up. I was playing with a lot of that type of sway of Tupac. So that’s a fact, that’s a fun fact.”

As we wait for its release on Friday, YG has officially shared the tracklist for the album and it’s looking pretty good.

Alongside the previously-teased Lil Wayne feature on “Blood Walk”, YG will also be teaming up with Chris Brown and Tyga (on the same song!), Lil Tjay, Ty Dolla $ign and Gunna, Calboy and Lil Mosey, and more.

There will be a total of thirteen songs on the tracklist.

MY LIFE 4HUNNID comes out tomorrow night. Will you be listening?