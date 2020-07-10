Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
675
0
Boosie Badazz In House
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

YG Won’t Work With Nicki Minaj Again Because Of 6ix9ine: “I’m Cool”

Posted By on July 10, 2020

The rivalry between YG and 6ix9ine continues, and now Nicki Minaj is on the outs with the L.A. rapper.

Don’t expect any collaborations between YG and Nicki Minaj anytime soon. Years ago, YG called on Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Nicki Minaj to help round out his single “Big Bank.” Later, Tekashi 6ix9ine poked fun at the single and attempted to rile up the Los Angeles rapper into an online beef, causing tension between the artists to rise.

If you remember, there was even a point when YG used 6ix9ine’s mugshot as the background visual to his concerts, and the rapper even dropped the track “Stop Snitchin'” inspired by the rainbow-haired artist. In a recent interview, YG was asked if he would collaborate with Nicki Minaj in the future now that the Queen emcee has shared the stage with 6ix9ine on “Trollz.” It’s safe to say that YG was a bit hesitant with his answer.

“I don’t know, my feelings was hurt,” YG said after shaking his head to imply that the answer was no. “I’m a real street n*gga… Yeah, I’m cool.” The Shade Room posted a clip from the interview and 6ix9ine couldn’t help but pop up in the comment section. “Smh Damn Nicki u done messed up big time…..” he wrote. We doubt this will be the last we hear about this one. Check out the clip below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79 525 6
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
79
0
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
79
0
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists
185
0
DJ Khaled Teases Drake Collab With Cryptic OVO Owl Graphic
159
0
Lil Nas X Teases New Song “Call Me By Your Name”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Uno The Activist Das Him
79
0
Rockie Fresh & Casey Veggies Feat. Wale Walking Accomplishment
119
0
Summer Walker Feat. PartyNextDoor My Affection
106
0
Jay Critch Money Talk
93
0
Duke Deuce Feat. Mulatto KIRK
146
0
Tory Lanez Staccato
106
0
Juice WRLD Titanic
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

City Girls Feat. Doja Cat “P*ssy Talk” Video
397
0
The Weeknd Feat. Doja Cat “In Your Eyes” Video
251
0
G Herbo Feat. Lil Uzi Vert “Like This” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kid Cudi Reveals How Lil Wayne Helped With Eminem Collab
T-Pain Recalls Being Ghosted by Travis Scott
Steve Stoute Launches 100% Royalty Program For Artists