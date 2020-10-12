Rap Basement

YG’s “My Life 4Hunnid” Scores Impressive First-Week Numbers

Posted By on October 12, 2020

Following the release of his fifth studio album “My Life 4Hunnid,” YG found himself looking at an impressive opening week.

On October 2nd, YG dropped off his fifth studio album in My Life 4Hunnid, an album that many fans deemed a resounding return to form for the west coast rapper. Kicking off with blistering songs like “Jealous” and the Lil Wayne-assisted “Blood Walk,” the project also featured guest appearances from Chris Brown, Tyga, Lil Mosey, Ty Dolla $ign, Gunna, Calboy, and more. 

YG My Life 4Hunnid

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

And while the album didn’t deliver an immediate chart-topping single destined to carry the bulk of the weight moving forward, the consistent dose of strong music ultimately paid off on the Billboard Top 200. According to Our Generation Music, YG‘s latest ultimately moved a total of sixty-four thousand album-equivalent units, enough to lock it down for the number four spot. Impressive numbers indeed, especially when you factor in the brief release window and relative lack of promo. Clearly, the people still stand behind the Young Gangsta, even though his last album prior to My Life 4Hunnid didn’t quite wow the critics like that. 

Congratulations to YG for an impressive opening week, and be sure to support the album right here. On another sales note, Bryson Tiller‘s Anniversary project also came through in a major way, landing right behind YG’s project and locking in the fifth spot with fifty-seven thousand units. It’s unclear as to whether both projects will settle into the top-ten on a long-term basis — either way, it’s a sign that hip-hop and r&b remain dominant commercial forces, even without obnoxiously suffocating singles or promotional campaigns.

Via HNHH

