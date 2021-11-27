Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Claps Back At “SNL” Performance Critics: “I’m Proud Of That Moment”
159
0
Boosie Badazz Talks Louisiana Having Killers Who Are Gay, Not Being Homophobic
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2065
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1575
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

YK Osiris Flaunts Stacks Of Cash & Is Ready To Pay Lil Baby $5K Debt

Posted By on November 26, 2021

Earlier this week, a video of Lil Baby pressing YK Osiris about a five-month-old debt went viral and the internet accused the singer of being broke.

After going viral for not paying Lil Baby back, YK Osiris seemingly suggested that he’s ready to close out his debt. The R&B singer has often flashed his life of luxury for his followers and fans, and he showed just recently that he dropped $325K on a pair of earrings. He’s been jet-setting and even spent some time with Drake as the two had a playful back and forth over a basketball game.

However, this week, news about the singer wasn’t about how much money he had, but how much he owed Lil Baby. In a video that circulated online, Baby wanted $5K that Osiris reportedly owed him since April.

Lil Baby, YK Osiris
Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

The nature of the debt wasn’t detailed, but after the pair reportedly ran into each other at the jewelers, Lil Baby asked for the money. YK Osiris joked and laughed it off, but the rapper told him he was serious. After even suggesting that Osiris get an advance from his label, the singer said he had to get it cleared.

People quickly teased Osiris and accused him of not having the money, even poking fun at him about flexing on social media. In turn, Osiris popped up on his Instagram Story with a photo of a stack of cash. Over the image, he tagged Lil Baby and asked, “WYA,” or “where you at.” It’s unclear if Lil Baby actually got his money back. 

Check it all out below.



Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Saweetie Claps Back At “SNL” Performance Critics: “I’m Proud Of That Moment”
159 525 12
0
Boosie Badazz Talks Louisiana Having Killers Who Are Gay, Not Being Homophobic
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Claps Back At “SNL” Performance Critics: “I’m Proud Of That Moment”
159
0
Boosie Badazz Talks Louisiana Having Killers Who Are Gay, Not Being Homophobic
172
0
French Montana Thinks It’s Harder To Make It In Rap Than The NBA
251
0
YK Osiris Flaunts Stacks Of Cash & Is Ready To Pay Lil Baby $5K Debt
251
0
Twitter Asks Why Adele Doesn’t Have Backup Dancers & The Responses Have Us In Tears
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dionne Warwick Feat. Chance The Rapper Nothing’s Impossible
119
0
Westside Boogie Corner Store Freestyle
146
0
Louie Ray Feat. Dave East Today
172
0
Charmaine LOGIC (Lucky Charm Freestyle)
159
0
Flyysoulja Feat. Kodiyakredd Im An Island Boy
79
0
Lil Pump Feat. Nesi Contacto
172
0
Giggs Feat. Rowdy Rebel Differences
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
185
0
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
238
0
The Weeknd “Die For You” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Claps Back At “SNL” Performance Critics: “I’m Proud Of That Moment”
Boosie Badazz Talks Louisiana Having Killers Who Are Gay, Not Being Homophobic
French Montana Thinks It’s Harder To Make It In Rap Than The NBA