YK Osiris Flaunts Stacks Of Cash & Is Ready To Pay Lil Baby $5K Debt

After going viral for not paying Lil Baby back, YK Osiris seemingly suggested that he’s ready to close out his debt. The R&B singer has often flashed his life of luxury for his followers and fans, and he showed just recently that he dropped $325K on a pair of earrings. He’s been jet-setting and even spent some time with Drake as the two had a playful back and forth over a basketball game.

However, this week, news about the singer wasn’t about how much money he had, but how much he owed Lil Baby. In a video that circulated online, Baby wanted $5K that Osiris reportedly owed him since April.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

The nature of the debt wasn’t detailed, but after the pair reportedly ran into each other at the jewelers, Lil Baby asked for the money. YK Osiris joked and laughed it off, but the rapper told him he was serious. After even suggesting that Osiris get an advance from his label, the singer said he had to get it cleared.

People quickly teased Osiris and accused him of not having the money, even poking fun at him about flexing on social media. In turn, Osiris popped up on his Instagram Story with a photo of a stack of cash. Over the image, he tagged Lil Baby and asked, “WYA,” or “where you at.” It’s unclear if Lil Baby actually got his money back.

