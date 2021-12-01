Rap Basement

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
Don Q Double Or Nothing
YK Osiris In Awe Of Drake’s House

December 1, 2021

Drizzy’s trophy room and restroom had YK speechless.

Drake and Florida R&B up-and-comer YK Osiris have established quite a bromance over the past two years. YK has always had a strong admiration for Drake, and now that they are friends, he gets to see his lavish lifestyle up close.

On Tuesday (Nov. 30), YK visited Drake‘s Toronto mansion along with famed producer ATL Jacob as they got a full tour of the place.


After checking out his personal basketball court and piano room, YK stepped inside Drake‘s trophy room and could not wrap his head around the amount of accolades he had achieved. As he recorded a video of awards like Grammys, iHeartRadio awards, MTV trophies and many more, YK Osiris made sure we knew why Drake deserved all these honors: “God, this is what you call f**king greatness, man. This is what you call f**king greatness. It’s crazy, man. This is what I look up to, I swear to God on my life. On my son, I do. Oh my God. Wow. It’s nasty, man. It’s nasty in here. Sh*t get real messy, man.”


Drake was recently just nominated for two more Grammy awards, as he is in contention for Rap Album of the Year and Best Rap Performance. After hitting the trophy room, Osiris had to use the restroom, and could not believe how advanced Drizzy’s toilet was. As he tried to get it to flush and close, he struggled to figure out how it worked: “Man what the f**k is this? This n***a Drake… Man this sh*t f**king crazy man.”

Osiris got caught lacking in the comments, as people pointed out that he urinated on the toilet seat.

During the rest of his visit, YK shared more extravagant pictures of what Drizzy’s crib looked like, and it’s almost unfathomable how nice it is. Check out some of the photos below.

Via HNHH

