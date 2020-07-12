YNW Melly Tells Akademiks He’s Coming Home With A New Album

YNW Melly has been locked up in Broward County since last February. He was arrested in connection with the murders of two of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Police believe Melly and an associate murdered their friends, then set the crime scene up to make it look like a drive-by. Melly denies these accusations but has been sitting in jail awaiting trial for two 1st degree murder charges. Melly has attempted on many occasions to secure a conditional release from the Broward County jail after testing positive for COVID-19 in April.

Akademiks recently spoke with YNW Melly on the phone, and he took to social media to relay a message from the jailed rapper. “Spoke with YNW Melly today on the phone.. he confidently told me “I’m coming home 2020,” tweeted Ak. “He sang 3 of the songs he wrote in jail and said he made a whole album in there. He can’t wait for every1 to hear. He said most of his fans favorite songs, he made in jail so he’s used 2 it.” Melly’s alleged accomplice, YNW Bortlen, was granted bail forcing Melly to reach out to Kanye West for assistance. Apparently, Mr. West has not been able to pull any strings.