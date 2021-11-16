Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132
0
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1694
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1403
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Yo Gotti Announces New Double Album & Release Date

Posted By on November 16, 2021

The Memphis legend will be back soon.

Yo Gotti hasn’t released a full-length project in nearly two years. 

He’s been busy since Untrappedsigning Louisville standout EST Gee to his Collective Music Group label, and becoming a co-owner of Major League Soccer’s D.C. United franchise, but fans have been waiting for new music from the Memphis legend. 

Fortunately, they won’t be waiting much longer. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Today, Yo Gotti took to Instagram to announce that his new, double album CM10: Free Game, will be available to stream and for purchase on November 26. 

Along with a video chronicling his rise to prominence in the Memphis rap scene, and his ascension to music mogul, Yo Gotti explained the context for CM10: Free Game, and broke down how the album will be presented. 

“This Project was made for a purpose, it’s Called “Free Game” it’s to give u messages & tell u Da experience of a Young Hustla Dat come from da Hood but ended up in a position no one Expected him to be in , Him being Me , From cutting 2dollars off a Dime bag of weed From touching 6 Figures at 16 I’m From North Memphis , Ridgecrest Apts Dam a lot Done Changed,” he wrote. “I only came back to give u da Game ! Da information ! NOVEMBER 26th #BlackFriday I’m going against what everybody told me.” 


The “For The Record” rapper clarified that the record will come with two sides: the A-side, titled Free, and the B-side, titled Game, and while the double album’s tracklist was not revealed, that is almost certainly right around the corner, as Gotti’s November 26 release date is just ten days away. 

Will you be checking for CM10: Free Game when it drops next Friday? Let us know down in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132 525 10
0
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
132
0
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
185
0
Lil Uzi Vert Refuses To Stop Concert Despite Fans Shouting That People Were Fainting
159
0
Yo Gotti Announces New Double Album & Release Date
146
0
The Kid LAROI Announces Musical Hiatus
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Maxwell OFF
93
0
2FeetBino Feat. Young Nudy Can't Contain
93
0
Rob $tone & Dom Kennedy No Handshakes
146
0
Kanye West Feat. Kid Cudi & Young Thug Remote Control Pt 2
199
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Billy Woods & Lil Ugly Mane Meteor Man
172
0
Kenny Muney Backend Freestyle
185
0
FAT TREL Hellcars & Trackhawks
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
146
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
185
0
Big Sean & Hit-Boy “Chaos” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Saweetie Explains Her Numerous Album Delays: “It Was A Body Of Work With No Soul”
Lil Nas X Predicts More Gay Rappers In The Future
Lil Uzi Vert Refuses To Stop Concert Despite Fans Shouting That People Were Fainting