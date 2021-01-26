Rap Basement

Yo Gotti Expands CMG Roster With EST Gee Signing

Posted By on January 26, 2021

Louisville’s EST Gee inks a record deal with Yo Gotti.

Yo Gotti remains a massive force in Southern rap but he has made it clear that he was a hustler before rap. These days, his hustle is rap music but even with a solid catalog that he has, he’s trying to put on new and younger artists. In the past few years, he’s expanded the team to include the signings of Blacc Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo. Joining them now is one of the brightest new stars out of Louisville.

An affiliate of Jack Harlow, EST Gee has been slowly cementing his status as the next-up. Yo Gotti hit the ‘Gram today to announce the signing to EST GEE to his label. “I know a star and hustler when I see one and EST Gee is up next,” Gotti said of the signing. “He got what it takes.”

The rapper shared a video to his IG page where he and Gee are in the studio. To celebrate the signing, Gotti welcomes him to the team with bands on the table amounting to $375K. 

EST Gee has been rising the ranks over the past few months. His appearance on Jack Harlow’s That’s What They All Say put an even brighter spotlight on his name. 

EST Gee’s signing arrives a few months after releasing his new project,I Don’t Feel Nun. Peep the clip below. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogotti)

Via HNHH

