Yo Gotti Pushes Back Double-Disc Album Release

Memphis rap legend Yo Gotti previously announced that he would be releasing a double-disc album called CM10, including one side named Free and another called Game, but the release has officially been pushed back indefinitely.

The rapper made his album announcement one day prior to the fatal shooting of Young Dolph, with whom he had issues in the past. Many believe that Gotti is pushing back his release as a sign of respect to Dolph’s family, although Gotti did not confirm the reason.

“#CM10 Still Loading…. NEW DATE Stay Tuned,” wrote Gotti on Instagram.

As Memphis continues to mourn the passing of Young Dolph, there were rumors last week about possible targeted shootings at Yo Gotti’s restaurant Privé. There was an increased police presence at the restaurant, but no shootings were reported.

The album was expected to arrive on November 26 as a Black Friday surprise but with the news that it has been pushed back, a new date has not been announced. Since the album is presumably ready to come out, it likely won’t be too long before we hear new music from Gotti.

In the meantime, Gotti is promoting his artists’ latest releases. He’s pushing 42 Dugg’s new single, which dropped today on his birthday, as well as MoneyBagg Yo’s music video for “Scorpio,” which also dropped this week.

Are you looking forward to hearing Yo Gotti‘s CM10?