Young Buck Reportedly Arrested On Various Charges

Posted By on October 23, 2020

It has been reported that former G-Unit rapper Young Buck has been arrested in Sumner County on a variety of different charges.

It has been a difficult month for Young Buck. Today, WKRN reports that the former G-Unit rapper was arrested in Sumner County. Apparently, he was charged with several offenses, namely domestic assault, vandalism over $10,000, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently booked in a Sumner County jail with a bond of $60,000.

Young Buck

David Becker/Getty Images

It is, at this time, unclear as to why Buck was hit with the charges, though some have speculated that it has something to do with his involvement in another recent incident. A few days ago, Buck’s girlfriend Lucresia Neil was arrested for discharging a firearm during a heated argument, where she was said to have fired shots at the rapper. She was later booked for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

We can only hope that further details come to light as the story develops. Buck has been frequently plagued by legal troubles, having been previously jailed in 2019 and 2016, the latter a seven-month sentence for breaking into an ex’s house and threatening to burn it down. It should be noted that the rapper has recently made his Instagram page private, but Akademiks has shared a picture of his latest mugshot, which you can check out for yourself below. 

Keep an eye out for more on Young Buck‘s arrest as further details surface. 

[via

Via HNHH

