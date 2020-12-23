Young Buck Says 50 Cent Changed His Life With “Blood Hound” Record

G-Unit Records will forever be memorized as a moment in hip-hop where 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, Lloyd Banks and Young Buck reigned supreme over New York rap and the game as a whole. Although things kicked off for them primarily with the 2002 release of the group’s first mixtape, 50 Cent Is the Future, it would be the following year in 2003 that G-Unit became a household name thanks to the meteoric success of 50 Cent’s debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Now, Young Buck is coming back around to shed more light on their come-up as a click and how one song in particular off the aforementioned LP proved to be his claim to fame.



Speaking with VLAD TV, Buck explained how the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ album cut “Blood Hound” was originally his solo record but interest in it by 50 changed the fate of who’s project the record would ultimately end up on. “Out of nowhere bro I got this call bro, from Sha Money bro, through Cee-Lo,” Buck said, further explaining, “Sha Money just called and asked about some record you was playing.” After they sparked interest in “Blood Hound,” Buck adds that he didn’t really know what to charge or how much to ask since he’d never sold a record to anyone at that point. Ultimately 50 kept Buck’s verse on the song and added two of his own, and according to Buck it led to 50 offering him a G-Unit deal soon after. While relationships in the G-Unit camp are far from what they used to be 15 years ago, it’s still dope to hear a little hip-hop history from a time when things were still copacetic between the guys.

