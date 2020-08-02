Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Internet Blasts Diddy For Hitting Up Loon In Shaderoom Comment Section
119
0
Jorja Smith & RIMON Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
794
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
649
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Dolph Announces “Rich $lave” Album With Lamborghini Giveaway

Posted By on August 2, 2020

Young Dolph is getting ready to release a brand new album.

Over the past few months, Young Dolph has been steadily teasing new music over the past few months. However, it looks like he’ll be finally coming through this August.

The rapper wiped his IG clean a few days ago only to share a photo of himself standing in front of his camouflage Lambo truck. Now, he’s flexed his truck in the past but it appears that he wants a fan to enjoy the luxurious ride of an Aventador as well. Announcing his new album Rich $lave, due out on Aug. 14th, he teased that he had “something special for my fans.”

“last week i walked in the garage to get on my 4wheeler and i looked at my Lambo and said to myself ‘Dolph u should give someone your aventador and let them enjoy it, u not doin nothin wit it,'” he wrote in the IG caption. “So yea, now I’m about to give one of my fans my Lamborghini in the middle of a pandemic/recession.” For a chance to possibly win Young Dolph’s truck, all you have to do is pre-order his new album. 

Dolph’s released a few singles in recent times such as “Sunshine,” “Blue Diamonds,” and “RNB” with Megan Thee StallionRich $lave drops next month. Keep your eyes peeled for that. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Internet Blasts Diddy For Hitting Up Loon In Shaderoom Comment Section
119 525 9
0
Jorja Smith & RIMON Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

The Internet Blasts Diddy For Hitting Up Loon In Shaderoom Comment Section
119
0
Jorja Smith & RIMON Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
146
0
Vybz Kartels Backs Up Drake In Mavado Beef
185
0
Young Dolph Announces “Rich $lave” Album With Lamborghini Giveaway
172
0
Waka Flocka Doesn’t Think Anyone Can Out Rap Big K.R.I.T
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tekashi 6ix9ine PUNANI
146
0
TwoTiime Up2Me
132
0
Black Soprano Family Valerie
132
1
Method Man Boom
304
0
Brandy Feat. Daniel Caesar Love Again
132
0
Shoreline Mafia Feat. Future Poe The Drop
172
0
Sam Smith Feat. Burna Boy My Oasis
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

ALREADY
159
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
251
0
Logic “Aquarius III ” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Internet Blasts Diddy For Hitting Up Loon In Shaderoom Comment Section
Jorja Smith & RIMON Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
Vybz Kartels Backs Up Drake In Mavado Beef