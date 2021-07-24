Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Dolph Approves Of Texas Family Selling Gifted Contest Lambo

Posted By on July 24, 2021

The 2018 Lamborghini Aventador that Young Dolph gifted a fan is now being re-sold for nearly $500K.

Young Dolph‘s lavish gift to a lucky fan from Dallas, Texas, is now being sold by their family for almost half a million dollars, with the rapper’s approval. The Dallas family received the expensive whip, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador, from Young Dolph after winning the “Rich Slave Lambo Contest” in 2020. The contest was held in the promotion of Young Dolph’s highest-charting album, Rich Slave. After news of the car sale emerged, Dolph simply wrote, “GET PAID.”

 (Paras Griffin/Getty Images) 

A member of the Dallas prizewinning family, Jack DaVila, expressed gratitude to Young Dolph for the car in a since-deleted post. “Young Dolph and his team were humble and treated me so kind, they congratulated me and thanked me for being a big fan, I was so speechless I couldn’t and still don’t believe it,” the post read. “He is definitely a role model, someone I have looked up to for years, and a huge motivation. This is a tremendous blessing for my family and I. I thank God for everything and hope one day I can be in the same position as Dolph to give to others.” 

Since Young Dolph’s announced he won’t be retiring after all and his forthcoming studio album Paper Route Illuminati on the way, maybe the rapper will hold another contest that will see another lucky family winning such a luxurious prize. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud