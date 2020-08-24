Rap Basement

Young Dolph Earns Highest-Charting Album Ever With “Rich Slave”

Posted By on August 24, 2020

Young Dolph debuts at #4 on the Billboard 200 with “Rich Slave,” marking his highest-ever spot on the chart.

Young Dolph is celebrating hard this week because, not only did he just release his new independent album Rich Slave, but it’s also his most successful debut ever.

The Memphis rapper must be jumping off the walls right now because his new album Rich Slave is debuting on the Billboard 200 album chart at the fourth spot, which marks his highest-ever position on the chart. The project experienced a successful debut, moving over 65,000 equivalent album units.

At the top of the chart is Taylor Swift, who was previously projected to move down to #2 with her chart-topping surprise album folklore. Pop Smoke stays strong at #2 with his posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon. Juice WRLD‘s posthumous body of work Legends Never Die remains at #3 for right now.

Congratulations to Young Dolph on this accomplishment. Since he’s independent now, this is even more of an achievement. With his highest debut on the chart, all profits will be going to him.

In other news related to Young Dolph, the rapper has been engaged in a beef reset with Blac Youngsta. After their feud ran cold, the two got back on each other’s throats on social media. When the topic was brought up on The Breakfast Club, Dolph was awkward about it. Read more about that here.

Via HNHH

