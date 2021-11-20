Rap Basement

Young Dolph, Freddie Gibbs & French Montana Hold Down This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on November 20, 2021

RIP Young Dolph.

The rap community is mourning the loss of Young Dolph. The rapper was fatally shot in his hometown of Memphis at a local cookie shop that he frequented. Fans have been grieving, while his peers in the industry continue to pay homage to the legacy that he built. It felt only appropriate that we included a few fan favorites of his on this week’s Fire Emoji playlist. “1 Hell Of A Life” with Key Glock and Rich Slave highlight, “Hold Up Hold Up Hold Up” claim spots on this week’s playlist.

We’re nearing Kane SZN as Freddie Gibbs prepares for the release of his forthcoming album, SSS. On Friday, he blessed fans with a brand new single — his first single, “Big Boss Rabbit” — titled, “Black Illuminati” ft. Jadakiss. Over Bizness Boi’s gentle samples, their fierce lyricism peaks out for easily one of the best rap singles of the year. 

While there was a delay by a week, French Montana did bless fans with his new album, They Got Amnesia on Friday. It’s loaded with features, as expected, but “Handstand” ft. Doja Cat and Saweetie will surely turn up your Saturday night activities.

Other additions to this week’s playlist include new cuts off of Snoop Dogg‘s The Algorithm, EST Gee’s latest single, and a new highlight from Isaiah Rashad‘s The House Is Burning deluxe.

Check out this week’s playlist below. 

Via HNHH

