Young Dolph Laid To Rest On Tuesday

On Nov. 17, the hip-hop world was shocked to learn that beloved Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed. Ever since then, it has been a tough pill to swallow for all of his peers, family and any fan of rap.

Today (Nov. 30), 13 days after his death, Young Dolph was laid to rest at his private funeral. Born on July 27, 1985, Dolph passed at the age of 36, leaving behind his wife and children.

Pamphlets given out at the service showed several pics of Dolph as a youth, elegant photoshoots of him, pictures of his children and his family, lovely photos of him with his wife and a bold quote from him on the second page that reads: “Nothing in this world stays the same forever. Everything happens for a reason.”

Immediately after his death, many of his rap friends paid their respects in different ways, such as the Migos at a show of theirs, his best friend and cousin Key Glock in a powerful Instagram tribute and many others.

Dolph was gunned down while buying cookies at a local Memphis cookie shop he had frequented. He was not aware of anybody in the city that hoped for his demise, and had no reservations about stepping out without precaution.

The suspects have since been apprehended and charged, but there is nothing that can be done to reverse the tragedy that happened to Young Dolph.

Check out the booklet the funeral attendees were given below, which gives a beautiful perspective on the kind of man Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, was.



