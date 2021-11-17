Rap Basement

Young Dolph Showed Love To Cookie Place He Was Killed At 1 Week Ago

Posted By on November 17, 2021

Young Dolph was a regular at Makeda’s Cookies, the shop where he was shot and killed on Wednesday.

It’s a very sad day for hip-hop as Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown earlier today. The rapper was reportedly picking up some cookies for his mother at Makeda’s Cookies when a car pulled up and fired through the shop window, killing Dolph. The rapper reportedly fired back at his shooter but was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after. 

As more information comes out regarding Young Dolph‘s passing, a video of the rapper at the same cookie shop has started circulating on social media. The video, which was shared one week ago by the store on Instagram, shows Dolph picking up chocolate chip cookies. In the caption, the store says that Dolph always visits them when he’s back in Memphis.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“This is all I came for, to get some Makeda’s,” said Dolph in the video, showing a handful of cookies. “Straight out the oven!”

This was one of Dolph’s favorite places to visit in Memphis, and it’s heartbreaking that it’s also where he ultimately took his final breath.

Many of hip-hop’s greats, including Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, and countless others, have shared their condolences with their fans on the internet. Asian Doll revealed that Dolph recently asked her to open up for him on tour, and she agreed. They were set to take the road before the end of the year. 

Key Glock, Dolph’s right-hand man and frequent collaborator, deleted his social media accounts after the news broke.

Via HNHH

