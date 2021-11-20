Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones

On the day that Young Dolph was shot and killed, he was reportedly on his way to host his annual turkey drive for the holidays. The rapper was in his hometown of Memphis picking up cookies at his favorite local shop when two people reportedly approached him and opened fire. Photos of the individuals, as well as their vehicle, have been publicly shared and police hope to apprehend the suspects sooner than later.

Dolph was known for giving back to the community that helped raise him. He often spoke at the high school he graduated from and would host giveaways where he offered help to those in need.

Following the tragic news, many believed that the turkey drive would be canceled, but today (November 19), Dolph’s loved ones made sure to keep his legacy alive by moving forward with the event.

“I heard about this a week ago. And, it was scheduled for today at three. And, with the death of the young man, they were saying they didn’t know if it was going to be today or not,” Memphis resident Sandra Alexander told FOX 13 News.

Members of Dolph’s record label, Paper Route Empire, helped pass out items and rapper Snupe Bandz took time to speak with reporters.

“It’s very important because we still have folks out here unfortunate and probably don’t have money to buy turkeys,” he said. “We’re just representing Young Dolph. And, just keeping the legacy going. And, getting people to know we’re going to do this every year.”

Watch a few videos from the event below.



