Young Dolph’s Family Issues Statement On His Passing

Posted By on November 24, 2021

Young Dolph’s family has issued a statement about his death.

Young Dolph was such an important figure in the Memphis rap community, but he was even more significant as a community leader. Always giving back to the people around him, Dolph was beloved across the city for his philanthropic ways and his entrepreneurial spirit. As his loved ones, and the entire hip-hop community, continue to mourn his passing following a fatal shooting at a bakery in Memphis, Dolph’s family has officially spoken out and issued a statement.

Read the statement below:

“There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people. 

We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged.   

As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honor of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”


Dolph’s family also included a quote from author Rudyard Kipling that reads, “If you can talk with the crowd and keep your virtue, or walk with Kings-nor lose the common touch; If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you; If all men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run- Yours is the earth and everything that’s in it, And-which is more-you’ll be a man my son.”

Rest in peace to the great Young Dolph. We send our condolences to his family, and will continue to keep you updated on the latest news regarding the rapper’s passing.


