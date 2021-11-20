Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cordae Links With Lil Wayne & Hit-Boy For Upcoming Song
106
0
Young Dolph’s Final Interview At Cancer Clinic In Memphis Surfaces
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1866
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1456
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Dolph’s Final Interview At Cancer Clinic In Memphis Surfaces

Posted By on November 20, 2021

Young Dolph visited a Memphis Cancer Clinic two days before his death where he gave one of his final known interviews.

Tragedy struck on Wednesday in the hip-hop community and the city of Memphis after news broke that Young Dolph was fatally shot and killed. The Memphis rapper was a pillar in his local community, constantly giving back, showing love, and putting on for the city in any way he could. 


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shortly after news of his passing, WREG News Channel 3 published what appears to be the rapper’s last known interview. Dolph paid a visit to the West Cancer Clinic near Memphis where he discussed his turkey drive, which members of the Paper Route Empire roster pushed forward with following his passing, and the appreciation for the employees at the clinic. Dolph explained that several members of his family, including his aunt, grandma, and uncle, battled cancer at that very clinic.

“I wanted to show up and just wanted to thank them for what they do,” the rapper explained. “‘Cause it ain’t an easy job. Like, it’s kind of hard, you know what I mean? Just seeing people in those conditions, like, some people be more down than others. Some be alright. It just be all about timing. Like, even the ones that be alright, it only last for so long but they do a hell of a job. And I just wanted to come and congratulate them and let ’em know I appreciate them.”

Afterward, the rapper spoke directly to the staff at West Clinic Cancer where he further explained how much they meant to him and his family. “I just wanted to really give y’all your flowers so y’all know you appreciated,” he said before taking flicks with the employees.

Check the interview out below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cordae Links With Lil Wayne & Hit-Boy For Upcoming Song
106 525 8
0
Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy
582 525 44
0

Recent Stories

Cordae Links With Lil Wayne & Hit-Boy For Upcoming Song
106
0
Young Dolph’s Final Interview At Cancer Clinic In Memphis Surfaces
199
0
Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy
582
0
Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones
397
0
Latto Praises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, Defends Herself People Saying She Can’t Love Both
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

BRS Kash Spend It
40
0
Styles P & Havoc Nightmares 2 Dreams
106
0
Pusha T Feat. Mako Misfit Toys
146
0
Foxy Brown I'll Be
265
1
Jacquees & Kodie Shane Lets Not Fall In Love
185
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Animalz
172
0
Kaytranada Feat. Mach Hommy $payforhaiti
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

I Love You, I Hate You – The Film
265
0
Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
291
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cordae Links With Lil Wayne & Hit-Boy For Upcoming Song
Young Dolph’s Final Interview At Cancer Clinic In Memphis Surfaces
Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy