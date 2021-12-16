Young Dolph’s Honorary Memphis Street Officially Unveiled

On Thursday morning, thousands of fans are currently piling into the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee, to celebrate the life of Young Dolph. The late Paper Route Empire founder and beloved Hip-Hop figure was murdered at Markeda’s Cookies on November 17, and approximately one month later, Dolph’s legacy has been permanently cemented into the streets of Memphis.

Two weeks after it was reported that the City of Memphis was planing on renaming a Memphis street in memory of Young Dolph, the newly renamed street has finally been revealed. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the street now known as Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue was unveiled on Wednesday, and the honorary signs will line the intersection of Dunn Road and Airways Blvd, in the same neighborhood where Dolph grew up and ultimately passed away.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley, who rallied for the initiative to rename the street after the late artist, said, “This opportunity is for us all to come together show support for a man who did great things not just for the community but by supporting the folks in this community.”

Key Glock and Dolph’s family was also in attendance for the street name unveiling, and both his Aunt Rita Myers and his partner Mia Jerdine spoke on the late rapper’s impact on Memphis.

“Adolph was a man of no fear,” Myers stated. “Unlike other stars of his caliber, he walked these streets alone. He walked Castalia alone. He mingled with the kids in the community.”

“I’m grateful the world can see him for who he truly is. Not the persona that most saw him for being, but who he truly is. He is more than deserving to have a street named after him,” Jerdine added.

See the footage of the newly renamed street below. Rest in peace, Young Dolph.