Young Dolph’s Murder Causes Politicians To Call For Memphis Curfew

Posted By on November 17, 2021

Political leaders are pleading with the mayor to help enact a curfew as rumors of retaliation circulate online.

The city of Memphis is tunned by the news of Young Dolph‘s murder, and following rumors of retaliation, several politicians are calling for a curfew. Earlier today (November 17), Dolph was reportedly shot and killed while buying cookies for his mother at a local store. The beloved rapper’s murder has shocked the Hip Hop community and beyond, but there have been reports of retaliatory violence against Blac Youngsta and Yo Gotti. The Memphis Police Department reportedly shut down the gossip.

However, ABC24 News reports that City Councilman JB Smiley and Tennesee State Representative London Lamar have publicly pleaded with officials to enact a citywide curfew in the wake of the tragedy.


“Today, we lost a very talented Memphian and star known all across this country,” Smiley reportedly wrote in a statement. “I’m hopeful that the City of Memphis will implement a curfew to preserve the safety of all citizens.” After Mayor Jim Strickland asked “for calm in our city to allow the Memphis Police Department to do their duty to capture those responsible,” Lamar responded with her request.

“Thank you Mayor! I appreciate you speaking out! [praying hands emmoji] Let’s also add a citywide curfew tonight! My fear is that many people are hurting and the violence will continue!” There has yet to be news that a curfew will be set but we will keep you updated as this case unfolds.

[via][via]
Via HNHH

