Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Bizzy Bone Calls Three 6 Mafia “Devil Worshippers,” Challenges Them To “Denounce Satan”
199
0
NBA Youngboy Compares Labels’ Deals With Artists To Slavery
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2237
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1668
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Dolph’s Partner Shares Heartbreaking Video Tribute

Posted By on December 2, 2021

The video shows Young Dolph spending quality time with his partner, Mia Jaye, and their two children.

Memphis rapper Young Dolph‘s passing last month was a hard one to stomach. The 36-year-old rapper had always been one of the leaders of his community, constantly making sure to give back to the people around him, as well as anybody having a hard time making ends meet. Dolph’s generosity and philanthropy have been documented at length over the years, and his partner Mia Jaye has long advocated that “Black men deserve to grow old.”

As she grieves the loss of the father of her two children, Mia Jaye has shared a video tribute to Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton, Jr., after he was laid to rest this week.


Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“Long Live My King… My Heart… My Soulmate… I love you,” said Mia Jaye about Dolph.

The video includes footage of the late rapper spending quality time with his kids Tre Tre and Aria, as well as his partner Mia. 

This comes following Mia’s initial posts about Dolph’s passing, where she said, “Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few. Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome… because Lord knows I need them… [praying hands emoji].”


SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Please continue to keep Mia Jaye, Tre Tre, and Aria in your thoughts. Rest in peace, Dolph.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Bizzy Bone Calls Three 6 Mafia “Devil Worshippers,” Challenges Them To “Denounce Satan”
199 525 15
0
NBA Youngboy Compares Labels’ Deals With Artists To Slavery
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Bizzy Bone Calls Three 6 Mafia “Devil Worshippers,” Challenges Them To “Denounce Satan”
199
0
NBA Youngboy Compares Labels’ Deals With Artists To Slavery
199
0
Travis Scott’s Offer To Cover Burial Costs Rejected By More Families Of Astroworld Victims
185
0
Young Dolph’s Partner Shares Heartbreaking Video Tribute
225
0
Juice WRLD Song With Justin Bieber Announced
728
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tierra Whack Stand Up
146
0
Illenium & Sueco The Child Story of My Life [Heavy Edit]
278
0
Kevin Gates Move
172
0
Lil Tjay Christmas In A Cell
251
0
Jay Bezzy Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Overseas
304
0
Tory Lanez '87 Stingray
238
0
Loopy Ferrell Profit
238
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

LPB Poody Reveals His Favorite Restaurants In Orlando On “Snack Review”
146
0
LPB Poody Declines To Try WarHeads Extreme On “Snack Review”
172
2
Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
556
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Bizzy Bone Calls Three 6 Mafia “Devil Worshippers,” Challenges Them To “Denounce Satan”
NBA Youngboy Compares Labels’ Deals With Artists To Slavery
Travis Scott’s Offer To Cover Burial Costs Rejected By More Families Of Astroworld Victims