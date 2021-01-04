Young M.A. Clears Rumors She Was Shot: “I’m Very Unproblematic”

These days on the internet, once a rumor has hit the air, there’s no slowing down the spread. Young M.A. is usually not one to be in the headlines regarding potential beef or drama, so when reports that the Brooklyn rapper had been shot at over the weekend began to surface on social media, many fans were perplexed at who would come for the relatively unproblematic rapper. That being considered, this is likely the reason why the “Big” artist herself took to Instagram live to clear up rumors circulating that she was shot at over the weekend by people targeting her.

“Listen, listen,” the 28-year-old rapper begins, “I don’t know what the f*ck going on, like, I don’t know what’s going on but like, bro.” While laughing with someone off-screen, she continues, “I don’t know what’s going on but they tweaking. I don’t got nothing to do with nothing, I don’t know where this rumor or crazy sh*t coming from but I don’t got nothing to do with nothing bro.”

She admits, “I’m very unproblematic, I’m clean, I have no drama with me, I don’t know what is going on what they talking bout but all these rumors yall hearing is not true. It’s cap.” Thankfully, Young M.A. is safe and sound and was not the target of a planned attack against the rapper. Check out some of the speculatory tweets from fans that prompted the PSA below.