Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1165
3
Wiz Khalifa
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young M.A. Clears Rumors She Was Shot: “I’m Very Unproblematic”

Posted By on January 4, 2021

The rapper is clearing up rumors about what exactly went down Saturday night.

These days on the internet, once a rumor has hit the air, there’s no slowing down the spread. Young M.A. is usually not one to be in the headlines regarding potential beef or drama, so when reports that the Brooklyn rapper had been shot at over the weekend began to surface on social media, many fans were perplexed at who would come for the relatively unproblematic rapper. That being considered, this is likely the reason why the “Big” artist herself took to Instagram live to clear up rumors circulating that she was shot at over the weekend by people targeting her. 

“Listen, listen,” the 28-year-old rapper begins, “I don’t know what the f*ck going on, like, I don’t know what’s going on but like, bro.” While laughing with someone off-screen, she continues, “I don’t know what’s going on but they tweaking. I don’t got nothing to do with nothing, I don’t know where this rumor or crazy sh*t coming from but I don’t got nothing to do with nothing bro.”

She admits, “I’m very unproblematic, I’m clean, I have no drama with me, I don’t know what is going on what they talking bout but all these rumors yall hearing is not true. It’s cap.” Thankfully, Young M.A. is safe and sound and was not the target of a planned attack against the rapper. Check out some of the speculatory tweets from fans that prompted the PSA below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53 525 4
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
53
0
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
119
0
Cardi B Gets “Shadow Banned” On Twitter, Has Message For CEO
119
0
Isaiah Rashad & TDE’s Punch Playfully Exchange Tweets About New Album
79
0
Eminem Says He Had To Relearn How To Rap Following Drug Addiction
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Pandemic
185
0
Madlib Hopprock
119
0
EGOVERT Feat. Smokepurpp Do It!
159
0
Alkaline Deh Suh
132
0
GRIMM Doza New Era
146
0
Big Moochie Grape Freestyle
146
0
Thurz Cents
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
318
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
397
0
Mama’s Baby
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jimmy Iovine Sells Worldwide Producer Royalties To Hipnogsis
Westside Gunn Announces: “I’m Not Retiring”
Cardi B Gets “Shadow Banned” On Twitter, Has Message For CEO