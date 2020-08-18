Rap Basement

Young M.A Launches Apple Music Radio Show

Posted By on August 18, 2020

Young M.A is the host of her brand new radio show “Me Always Radio,” debuting tonight on Apple Music 1.

You know you’ve made it once you get your own radio show. Lil Wayne has Young Money Radio, Nicki Minaj has Queen Radio, Travis Scott has .WAV Radio... shall I go on? Kid Cudi announced that his newly-brandished Mad Solar Radio would be going live soon and it looks like he’s not alone in establishing himself as a presence in radio.

Young M.A has just become the latest force in music to announce her own show, going live with the debut of Me Always Radio tonight. The launch of her new show coincides with Apple Music’s rebranding of their Beats 1 Radio station, now referring to it as Apple Music 1 and adding some new shows to the docket.

“Helllooo! Launching my own radio show tonight at 8PM EST,” announced the 28-year-old New York rapper. “#MeAlwaysRadio on Apple Music 1. Hosted by me. Only on @AppleMusic.”

The reveal is huge for Young M.A, who has been having a good year with the release of her Red Flu project, which got tons of looks from some big names. 

Young M.A continues to revolutionize and find new ways to get herself out there, with this being the most recent endeavor in her hat.


Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Congratulations to her! Will you be tuning in tonight? Hopefully, we get some new music!

Via HNHH

