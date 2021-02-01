Rap Basement

Young Nudy Has Plans For A Massive Year

Posted By on February 1, 2021

Hailed as a cult hero by many, Young Nudy is ready to officially set his sights on the big stage — with a vengeance.

Atlanta’s Young Nudy stands in an interesting position. Critically acclaimed through releases like Sli’merre, Anyways, NudyLand 3, and more, it’s likely that Nudy could have easily infiltrated the mainstream were he so inclined. After all, he possesses plenty of star quality, from an easy-going charisma to an unquestionable air of confident menace — not to mention access to some of the game’s most influential producers. 

Young Nudy

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

His decision to remain true to his own unique stylistic instincts is a refreshing quality that many have come to greatly appreciate, but it would appear that Nudy is looking to reset the board in 2021. In fact, the rapper took to Instagram to issue a warning of sorts, informing the game at large that he’s about to truly go off like never before. “Ya’ll go let me in this year IDGAF Or I’m coming on the bullshit,” writes Nudy. “I have been humble for too long ya’ll got me fuck up. Time for slime to come outside.”

From the sound of it, Nudy is looking to capture attention on a widespread level, though it’s unclear as to what measure he’s planning on taking to change things. A gambler would guess that his new album Dr. Evil is the likeliest outcome, and don’t be surprised to see him bringing out the big guns on the feature and production fronts. Without a release date on the horizon, be sure to keep an eye out for further updates on Nudy’s situation, as it’s likely his frustration will soon translate into something tangible — are you excited to see him gunning for the mainstream eye? 

Via HNHH

