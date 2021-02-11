Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Nudy Previews Fire New Intergalactic Banger

Posted By on February 11, 2021

Young Nudy gets villanous over science-fiction-inspired banger, stoking further hype for his upcoming “Dr. Evil” album.

There’s a reason Young Nudy has become a cult favorite since first emerging as one of many rising voices from Atlanta. Where many of his contemporaries were content with adapting to the ubiquitous sound, Nudy pushed himself to explore more experimental beats, to the point where some of his most acclaimed projects were lined with whimsical and off-kilter bangers. Even to this day, with his new album Dr. Evil steadily on the way, Nudy tends to prefer uncharted territory. 

Young Nudy

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Case in point, the rapper recently took to Instagram Live to preview one of his many unreleased tracks, presumably drawn from the upcoming Dr. Evil. Instrumentally, the producer conjures up an intergalactic backdrop evocative of a fifties sci-fi flick; in fact, the entire aesthetic is kind of reminiscent of the old-school midwest sound explored by artists like Twista during the Adrenaline Rush era. And while he doesn’t opt to chop, Nudy lets fly a barrage of g’d up bars. “Yeah, real n***a killin shit,” he warns. “Threat, yeah I am a villain bitch / Flex, and I come and take your shit.”

At this point, Nudy has yet to fully detail his plans for the next big release, though it should be noted that his IG Live previews are often followed-up by the single’s arrival. Perhaps this will be the case here — either way, keep an eye out for more updates on Young Nudy as new developments surface. Are you excited for Dr. Evil? 

Via HNHH

