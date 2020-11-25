Young Nudy Teases New Project “Dr. Evil”

Young Nudy has been quietly building one of the consistent catalogs in the game, managing to stay compelling without sacrificing his fondness for strange and whimsical production. Most recently, the Atlanta rapper came through with Anyways, a sixteen-track effort that picked up where 2019’s back-to-back barrage of Sli’merre and Faded In The Booth left off.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

And while he’s been slightly active in recent memory, having dropped off new singles like the Metro Boomin-laced “Vice City,” the hard-hitting “Never,” and the strange and off-kilter “All White,” many have wondered Nudy was looking to end the year with another new album. After all, he’s frequently made a habit of dropping two projects in a single year, and this flurry of singles seemed to indicate that Nudy has indeed been cooking up something truly diabolical.

Lo and behold, it would appear that a possible name has arisen. One that seems in keeping with his mischievous and downright endearing brand of villainy. Responding to fanart depicting four distinct eras of Young Nudy, he proceeded to tease that Dr. Evil would be the most dominant of them all. A welcome homage to the classic Mike Myers character who originally made his debut in the 1997 comedy Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery. While it’s unclear as to which of Dr. Evil’s qualities spoke to Nudy on a personal level, perhaps we’ll have a better idea whenver his next project rolls around. Will you be checking it out?