Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
93
0
Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
781
0
Boosie Badazz In House
781
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date

Posted By on July 20, 2020

The deluxe edition of Gunna’s chart-topping album “WUNNA” will be out within the week.

The fans have been asking and, finally, it is coming. Gunna delivered one of the biggest albums of the year with WUNNA and, after teasing the deluxe edition for weeks, it is finally on the way.

Making the official announcement was Young Thug, Gunna’s mentor, who told the world that we could expect it to arrive before the end of the week.

Sharing a picture with the Atlanta rapper, Thugger wrote: “Deluxe this week guys.”

This weekend, Gunna shared some details about the body of work himself, explaining that he has added eight brand new songs to the tracklist. This continues a recent trend in hip-hop, where deluxe versions have basically morphed into separate albums. 

Initially, Gunna began dropping hints that a deluxe was on the way in June, making the announcement but omitting when it would drop. Now, we know that it will be uploaded to streaming services this week.

Let us know if you’ll be checking out the reloaded version of the chart-topping project.


BG017/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In other Young Thug & Gunna news, the former recently copped a new Rolls-Royce for the drip-obsessed rapper, surprising him on his birthday. Gunna and Lil Keed, another one of Thug’s artists, were also involved in a shooting while they were filming the video for “Fox 5.” Neither artist was harmed.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
93 525 7
0
Kanye West Criticizes Gap, Shares Drop As Result
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
93
0
Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
93
0
Kanye West Criticizes Gap, Shares Drop As Result
119
0
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die” Review
79
0
J. Cole Pens Reflection On His Journey In Music & Basketball
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lotto Savage Feat. Lil Keed Out The Van
79
0
Drake & Headie One Only You Freestyle
106
0
Dave East Believe It Or Not
93
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Fivio Foreign Showin Off Pt. 2
106
0
Gorillaz Feat. ScHoolboy Q Pac-Man
185
0
Rick Ross Feat. Jay-Z & John Legend Free Mason
146
0
Cal Scruby 1000 Ways To Die
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Future “Posted With Demons” Video
53
0
Pop Smoke Feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch “The Woo” Video
119
0
Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez “What’s Poppin’ (Remix)” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Offset Claps Back After Haters Says Migos Fell Off
Young Thug Announces Gunna’s “WUNNA” Deluxe Release Date
Kanye West Criticizes Gap, Shares Drop As Result