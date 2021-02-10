Rap Basement

Fat Joe Claims LL Cool J "Allegedly" Wants "Verzuz" Against Jay-Z Or Drake
Jay-Z Assisted Robin Thicke With Finalizing Tracklist For New Album
Doc D Planetory Destruction
Wiz Khalifa
Young Thug Announces More New “Slime Language 2” Music

February 10, 2021

Young Thug and YSL Records are releasing more new music this week.

The album rollout for Slime Language 2 has been pretty confusing at times, but it looks like we’re nearing the final stretch. The Young Stoner Life Records compilation album, featuring rising stars like Yung Kayo, Yak Gotti, and others, as well as established stars Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, and more, was initially expected to release last year in the summer. However, it was seemingly pushed back and announced for a Black Friday release. When it didn’t drop then, we knew it would likely be a while before Thugger got back to teasing the project.

Finally, it looks as though the album is on the horizon. Young Thug released the first single “Take It To Trial” a few weeks ago before the crew bounced back with “GFU” from Yak Gotti, Sheck Wes, and Yung Kayo. As we wait for an announcement on the album, Thug has just come through with the cover artwork for the next single, which is expected to release on February 12.

Announcing the next song for this Friday, Young Thug and YSL Records are being met with consistently frustrated comments, asking them to just drop the project and quit sharing singles. Of course, the Atlanta label will be sticking to its plans though, hyping up the next release.


We’ll keep you posted on any Slime Language 2 announcement but, for now, stay tuned for the next single on Friday.

