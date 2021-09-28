Young Thug & ASAP Rocky Spotted In Studio Ahead Of “PUNK” Release

Young Thug is dominating 2021.

With multiple number-one singles including Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” and a number-one, certified-gold record with YSL’s Slime Language 2, the Atlanta native has been doing numbers on the charts and during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert at the end of July,Young Thug revealed his new album PUNK would arrive on October 15. Confirming the announcement with an Instagram post, fans have been left waiting patiently for the Slime Season rapper to deliver his much-anticipated follow up to 2019’s So Much Fun.

Last night, we were blessed with what seems to be a promising update on the project’s status.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In a photo posted by DJ Akademiks, Thugger was seen in the studio working alongside Testing rapper ASAP Rocky.

Rocky, who has veered further and further towards acting, the world of fashion and has seen his most recent headlines come from Met Gala looks and late night date nights with Rihanna, has been quiet about any upcoming music of his own, leading fans to believe the pair of rappers was working on Young Thug‘s newest project.

Although the two have never officially gotten on the same track, both Rocky and Thug have appeared on remixes and in leaks together and have brought each other out for guest appearances during live performances.

What type of music we’re going to get from this most recent link up is yet to be seen but based on their proclivities for weed, high-fashion and being two of the coolest, smoothest rappers of their generation, it’s safe to say there are high expectations for a potential collaboration.

What do you think of Young Thug and ASAP Rocky linking in the studio? What can we expect from the pair? Let us know in the comments.