Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
40
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Drake Certified Lover Boy
1244
1
Isaac Flame Flame God
1046
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug & ASAP Rocky Spotted In Studio Ahead Of “PUNK” Release

Posted By on September 28, 2021

The two rappers were photographed in the lab just weeks ahead of Thugger’s mid-October release date

Young Thug is dominating 2021. 

With multiple number-one singles including Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” and a number-one, certified-gold record with YSL’s Slime Language 2, the Atlanta native has been doing numbers on the charts and during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert at the end of July,Young Thug revealed his new album PUNK would arrive on October 15. Confirming the announcement with an Instagram post, fans have been left waiting patiently for the Slime Season rapper to deliver his much-anticipated follow up to 2019’s So Much Fun

Last night, we were blessed with what seems to be a promising update on the project’s status.

 

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In a photo posted by DJ Akademiks, Thugger was seen in the studio working alongside Testing rapper ASAP Rocky

Rocky, who has veered further and further towards acting, the world of fashion and has seen his most recent headlines come from Met Gala looks and late night date nights with Rihanna, has been quiet about any upcoming music of his own, leading fans to believe the pair of rappers was working on Young Thug‘s newest project. 

Although the two have never officially gotten on the same track, both Rocky and Thug have appeared on remixes and in leaks together and have brought each other out for guest appearances during live performances. 

What type of music we’re going to get from this most recent link up is yet to be seen but based on their proclivities for weed, high-fashion and being two of the coolest, smoothest rappers of their generation, it’s safe to say there are high expectations for a potential collaboration. 

What do you think of Young Thug and ASAP Rocky linking in the studio? What can we expect from the pair? Let us know in the comments. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
40 525 3
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
40
0
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
93
0
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report
119
0
NLE Choppa Makes Public Plea To Billie Eilish For Sample Clearance
251
0
Boosie Badazz Denies Fan’s Request After Learning They Bootlegged “My Struggle”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sauce Walka If I Didn't Rap
159
0
NBA Youngboy Still Waiting
199
1
NBA Youngboy Footstep
132
0
Lil Wayne Used 2
291
0
DeSean Jackson Feat. Mel Roll With Me
199
0
Aitch Feat. Avelino & Toddla T Party Round My Place
159
0
SD Already Know
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage “Child’s Play” Video
384
0
SZA “The Anonymous Ones” Video
331
0
G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
424
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Westside Gunn Appeared On “JBP” Specifically To Announce Shady Records Exit
Dom Kennedy Readies The Release Of “From The Westside With Love Three” Next Month
Lil Peep’s Mother Accuses Label Of Failing to Pay $4 Million Owed To Estate: Report