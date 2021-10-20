Young Thug Asks Elon Musk To Help Him Build Slime City

On his birthday a few months ago, Young Thug secured over a hundred acres of land in Atlanta and he’s using the space to build his own Slime City. Giving back to his community by gathering permits to build homes, a waterpark, and more at Slime City, Thugger wants to also make sure that his space is environmentally friendly, lowering his carbon footprint and asking Elon Musk for help installing solar power at Slime City.

With climate change set to dramatically change our planet within the next fifty years, Atlanta rapper Young Thug is looking to do what he can to lower carbon emissions for hundreds of people in his hometown, asking Elon Musk to help him get solar panels on his hundred-acre space.

“I wanna make Slime City solar powered wya @elonmusk,” wrote Thugger on Twitter.

Thus far, the multi-billionaire has not responded to Thug’s inquiry. However, he has been active on Twitter since the rapper sent off the tweet, so there’s a chance that he’s seen it.

With a campsite, dirt bike trails, and more being envisioned for Slime City, Elon Musk’s involvement would really help to make this a successful project for Thug, who has proven to always be willing to give back to his community.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Could we be on the verge of a Young Thug x Elon Musk link-up?