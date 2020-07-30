Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Black Thought Pens Poetic Tribute In Honor Of Malik B
79
0
Young Thug Backtracks On “Slime Language 2” Release Date
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
741
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
596
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Backtracks On “Slime Language 2” Release Date

Posted By on July 29, 2020

Young Thug says he was hacked.

It’s been a quiet year for Young Thug musically. Though he’s served plenty of potent guest verses, there haven’t been any updates on when we can expect a new album. Fans have eagerly been waiting for Punk or whatever project he decides to follow-up So Much Fun. Thug, himself, is typically previewing new music on the regular for his fans without a release date ever mentioned.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Earlier this week, his sister Dolly White revealed that he has a “big surprise” on the way. Mentioning his birthday, which lands on August 16th, fans immediately speculated that, finally, a new album from Thugger would arrive in a few weeks. Well, it didn’t take long for him to seemingly confirm that on Twitter by simply tweeting out, “#SlimeLanguage2 8-16.” The tweet was later taken down but those who’ve followed Thugger in recent years know that he typically drops off a new project on his birthday.

Unfortunately, that might not actually be the case. Though the excuse that one’s Twitter account was hacked is only used when things seem a bit out of the ordinary, Thug told his fans that he was hacked. Surely, whoever hacked him would’ve at least encouraged his followers to send them Bitcoin, but ultimately, the hackers just gave us false hope. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Black Thought Pens Poetic Tribute In Honor Of Malik B
79 525 6
0
Raekwon To Reissue “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx” On Vinyl For 25th Anniversary
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Black Thought Pens Poetic Tribute In Honor Of Malik B
79
0
Young Thug Backtracks On “Slime Language 2” Release Date
132
0
Raekwon To Reissue “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx” On Vinyl For 25th Anniversary
93
0
Young Thug Announces “Slime Language 2” Release Date
132
0
2 Chainz Shares His & Rick Ross’ Stats Ahead Of Verzuz Battle
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Bodega BAMZ Who U With
132
0
PartyNextDoor Feat. Drake Recognize
146
0
Fabolous Money Goes, Honey Stays
159
0
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Handle The Vibe
146
0
Montana Of 300 What's Poppin
251
0
Plies I'm Not A Racist
238
1
Boosie Badazz Paranoid (G-Mix)
238
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Logic “Aquarius III ” Video
172
0
Logic “DadBod” Video
185
0
Gunna Feat. Young Thug “Dollaz On My Head” Video
397
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Black Thought Pens Poetic Tribute In Honor Of Malik B
Young Thug Backtracks On “Slime Language 2” Release Date
Raekwon To Reissue “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx” On Vinyl For 25th Anniversary