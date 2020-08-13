Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nas Reveals New Album Title, Artwork, & Length
79
0
Boosie Badazz Roasted On Twitter Over Instagram Ban
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
953
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Continues To Fuel Album Speculation

Posted By on August 13, 2020

With rumors of a new album swirling, Young Thug queued up an unreleased track during a recent cruise.

When it comes to the studio work ethic, few rappers can hold it down like Young Thug — legend has it that the man has amassed thousands of unreleased songs, a vast number of potential albums destined to never see the light of day. Yet every so often, Thugger will decide to put his thinking cap on and get organizational as he did with his major-label studio debut So Much Fun last year. Die-hard fans will likely remember the brief moment of elation following Thug’s subsequent Punk reveal — it genuinely seemed like he’d be laying down back-to-back albums.

Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Punk talk has since cooled, and it’s unclear if and when Thugger is planning on coming through with another full-length solo project. Still, there have been rumblings that he’s gearing up to deliver something. Lest we forget that his girlfriend Karlae recently took to Instagram to preview an emotional Thug ballad, one that elicited a positive response across the board. Now, Thug himself has decided to preview yet another unreleased track, queuing it up in his car and hopping onto Instagram Live to vibe out. 

Captured by Our Generation Music, The track itself is relatively laid-back, yet still hard enough to constitute as the slightest of bangers. Fans of his more melodic music will likely find much to enjoy here, though it would be nice if he could provide a concrete update about his future plans. Still, these frequent snippets lead us to believe that something is coming — it’s only a matter of time before Thug lays his cards on the table.  

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nas Reveals New Album Title, Artwork, & Length
79 525 6
0
Boosie Badazz Roasted On Twitter Over Instagram Ban
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Nas Reveals New Album Title, Artwork, & Length
79
0
Boosie Badazz Roasted On Twitter Over Instagram Ban
106
0
Cardi B Spent $100K On COVID-19 Testing For “WAP” Video With Megan Thee Stallion
93
0
Jack Harlow, Mulatto, Polo G, & Other XXL Freshmen Read Mean Comments
119
0
Flatbush Zombies Bring Energy To NPR Tiny Desk Concert
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Cousin Stizz Crocodile Tears
79
0
Rico Nasty IPHONE
79
0
DJ Clue Feat. Method Man, Eminem & Royce Da 5'9" What The Beat
132
0
Mac Miller Ayye
132
0
Mac Miller Back In The Day
132
0
Troy Ave Junkie Joe (Joe Budden Diss)
93
0
Ciara Feat. Ester Dean Rooted
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
132
0
Rubi Rose “He In His Feelings” Video
106
0
Lil Keed “Here” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nas Reveals New Album Title, Artwork, & Length
Boosie Badazz Roasted On Twitter Over Instagram Ban
Cardi B Spent $100K On COVID-19 Testing For “WAP” Video With Megan Thee Stallion