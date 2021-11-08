Rap Basement

Young Thug Cuddles With Mariah The Scientist, Fans Wonder About Karlae

Posted By on November 8, 2021

Young Thug left fans confused about his relationship status.

Young Thug and Karlae’s turbulent relationship has taken another turn.

On Sunday (Nov. 8), Young Thug‘s label Young Stoner Life posted two photos of him and Mariah the Scientist cozying up to each other. 

Under the post, comments began to pour in, wondering if Thug and his longtime girlfriend Karlae were still involved. In particular, the second photo of the post shows Mariah clinging onto Thug and hugging him, potentially as a romantic gesture.

Before this, Thug and Karlae’s relationship seemed to be smooth sailing. In an interview with HNHH in August, Karlae told us they were still dating and were in a good place, potentially anticipating marriage in the future: “We have an undeniable bond. We love each other to death, in a weird way. Right now, we’re in the process of just proving that we’re not going to be Mr. and Mrs. Smith and try to tear each other’s heads off. We’re just vibing and enjoying life, but that’s my baby and vice versa.”

That same week, Karlae gifted Young Thug $100,000 for his birthday, as the couple celebrated happily together.


These developments came after the couple’s issues reached their peak in December 2020, as Karlae referred to Thug as “the Devil,” accusing him of abuse.

Perhaps these problems escalated again recently, and they are no longer together. That may be a tough dynamic to handle, as Karlae is currently signed to Young Thug‘s label YSL. Fans have even been anticipating Thug and Karlae to release a song they recorded together.

Karlae must not have been happy seeing her own label post pictures of Thug and his potentially new R&B star partner.

Check out the post below.


Via HNHH

