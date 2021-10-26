Young Thug Debuts 5 “Punk” Songs On Billboard Hot 100

Even when he’s not focused on putting on the members of his YSL Records label with compilation albums showing off their talents, Young Thug is still helping his artists achieve monumental moments in their careers. With the release of his sophomore studio album Punk last week, the Atlanta rapper charts five new songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including songs with T-Shyne and Bslime, which marks the first time both artists have ever been on the chart.

As the latest Billboard Hot 100 update was revealed on Monday, it was noted that Young Thug had five new songs on the chart, including “Bubbly” with Drake and Travis Scott at #20, “Livin It Up” with Post Malone and A$AP Rocky at #68, “Stressed” with J. Cole and T-Shyne at #69, “Rich N***a Shit” with Juice WRLD at #78, and Peepin Out The Window” with Future and Bslime at #95.

Billboard pointed out that this is the first time that T-Shyne and Bslime appear on the Hot 100. T-Shyne has been signed to YSL Records for years, and fans have been raving over his verse on “Stressed,” with some saying that he might actually have the best contribution to the song. Bslime is one of the newer members of the collective, and “Peepin Out The Window” marks his first chart hit.

Congratulations to Young Thug, T-Shyne, and Bslime on this accomplishment, as well as all the other artists charting this week. What was your favorite song from Punk? Check out our review of the #1 album here.