Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Thug Debuts 5 “Punk” Songs On Billboard Hot 100
212
0
Hit-Boy Reveals “The Powerpuff Girls” Sample He Used On Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle”
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3825
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1006
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Debuts 5 “Punk” Songs On Billboard Hot 100

Posted By on October 26, 2021

Young Thug charts 5 new songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and earns T-Shyne and Bslime their first career entries.

Even when he’s not focused on putting on the members of his YSL Records label with compilation albums showing off their talents, Young Thug is still helping his artists achieve monumental moments in their careers. With the release of his sophomore studio album Punk last week, the Atlanta rapper charts five new songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including songs with T-Shyne and Bslime, which marks the first time both artists have ever been on the chart.

As the latest Billboard Hot 100 update was revealed on Monday, it was noted that Young Thug had five new songs on the chart, including “Bubbly” with Drake and Travis Scott at #20, “Livin It Up” with Post Malone and A$AP Rocky at #68, “Stressed” with J. Cole and T-Shyne at #69, “Rich N***a Shit” with Juice WRLD at #78, and Peepin Out The Window” with Future and Bslime at #95.

Billboard pointed out that this is the first time that T-Shyne and Bslime appear on the Hot 100. T-Shyne has been signed to YSL Records for years, and fans have been raving over his verse on “Stressed,” with some saying that he might actually have the best contribution to the song. Bslime is one of the newer members of the collective, and “Peepin Out The Window” marks his first chart hit.

Congratulations to Young Thug, T-Shyne, and Bslime on this accomplishment, as well as all the other artists charting this week. What was your favorite song from Punk? Check out our review of the #1 album here.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Hit-Boy Reveals “The Powerpuff Girls” Sample He Used On Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle”
185 525 14
0
French Montana Responds To “Squid Game” Meme Suggesting No One Knows His Solo Songs
304 525 23
0

Recent Stories

Young Thug Debuts 5 “Punk” Songs On Billboard Hot 100
212
0
Hit-Boy Reveals “The Powerpuff Girls” Sample He Used On Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle”
185
0
French Montana Responds To “Squid Game” Meme Suggesting No One Knows His Solo Songs
304
0
Meek Mill Teased Over Record Label Complaints As Fans Bring Up “Dinner With Jay-Z”
1866
0
Ester Dean Details Why Rihanna Is Her Favorite Artist To Work With
821
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kiana Ledé The Christmas Song
93
0
Q Da Fool Who Want Smoke (Freestyle)
132
0
NoCap Unwanted Lifestyle
251
0
Aminé Charmander
821
0
HBK Banz & Lil Chris Mud Baby
265
0
Wale Name Ring Bell
357
0
Drake Worst Behavior
331
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Snoh Aalegra Feat. Tyler, The Creator “NEON PEACH” Video
172
0
MoneyBagg Yo Feat. Lil Durk & EST Gee “Switches & Dracs” Video
357
0
Domani Reviews Snacks From Around The World
251
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Thug Debuts 5 “Punk” Songs On Billboard Hot 100
Hit-Boy Reveals “The Powerpuff Girls” Sample He Used On Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle”
French Montana Responds To “Squid Game” Meme Suggesting No One Knows His Solo Songs