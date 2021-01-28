Rap Basement

Young Thug Drops Mysterious “GFU” Trailer

Posted By on January 27, 2021

Young Thug builds the hype with a new teaser.

It felt like 2020 was a relatively quiet year for Young Thug, despite still releasing a ton of music. With the exception oSlime & B, Young Thug did not release a new album last year, even as he built anticipation for it. We can’t entirely blame Thug for that, either. The pandemic made many artists push back releases so what better year than to take some time off from releasing new music? Especially with the YSL camp steadily going up.

This week, the rapper returned with a bit of a teaser for fans when he dropped off some incredibly mysterious cover art. Fans believed that it could be a sign the sequel to Slime Language was well on its way, though no one necessarily confirmed this was true. Even as the Young Stoner Life Instagram page tagged sons of snake emojis to fuel the rumors, Thug kept mum on the matter and instead, offered a trailer for “GFU.” It seems like it could be a single rather than a project but given that “Take It To Trial” closed out 2020, this could be yet another taste of what we can expect on Slime Language 2.

The teaser also stated that there was a Jan. 29th release date attached to it. What do you think? Is Young Thug dropping Slime Language 2 on Friday or are we just getting a single?

Via HNHH

