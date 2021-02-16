Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
13036
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1337
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday

Posted By on February 16, 2021

The youngest YSL member received numerous Gucci presents from her famous father.

As we’ve seen from Valentine’s Day weekend, holiday’s hit different when you have the cash to splurge on lavish gifts from the people who mean the most in your life. That being considered, birthdays sure must hit different as well when your father singlehandedly helped shape the sound of contemporary trap music. Young Thug‘s daughter and youngest member of his YSL collective Mari Mego, who goes by Mego YSL, reaped the benefits of her father’s critical and commercial success yesterday on her 9th birthday. 

Thugger shared a snap of the youngster at a birthday photoshoot on his Instagram page Monday (February 15) wishing her a very happy 9th birthday. Mari Mego, whose full name is Amari, posed alongside seven different Gucci bags and boxes, each filled with a different gift for her. She crossed her arms and gave her best Young Thug-esque stance to the camera as she rocked a matching Gucci kids monogram print trench coat, paired with Gucci socks and trainers. 

The YSL head honcho captioned the photo, “OneOfMine…” while tagging Mari’s Mego YSL Instagram handle. In another post shared on that page, the youngster shared more shots of herself in front of her “Happy 9 B-Day” balloons, adding in the caption, “It’s My 9th Birthday,” with tons of celebratory emojis.

She continued, “Happy Birthday to me!” And we wish a very happy birthday to the young rap-newcomer!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79 525 6
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday
93
0
Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Turns 3
119
0
Ice-T Turns 63: Happy Birthday To The OG
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

YNW Bortlen Feat. Toosii Lovey Dovey
146
0
Lupe Fiasco Put You On Game
119
0
Fat Ray Feat. Danny Brown Dopeman Heaven
199
0
Joey Fatts Better Days
185
0
Nef The Pharaoh Feat. DaBoii Mentions
212
0
Megan Thee Stallion Southside Forever Freestyle
212
0
Big L Put It On
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
185
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
225
1
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR’s Tiny Desk
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He’s Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
Young Thug Drowns His Daughter In Gucci For Her 9th Birthday