Doug E. Fresh Says Biz Markie's Verse On His New Album Is The Last He Ever Recorded
106
0
Lil Nas X Makes Surprise Appearance At EDC In Las Vegas
159
0
Young Thug Earns Third No. 1 On Billboard 200 After “Punk” Debut

October 24, 2021

Young Thug earned his third No. 1 album with “Punk,” this week.

Young Thug‘s Punk sold 90,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during its first week following release, landing it at No.1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new release marks Thug’s third No. 1 album with So Much Fun and Young Stoner Life: Slime Language 2 also earning the honor.

Thug’s debut atop the chart wasn’t without its challenges. Even over one month after release, Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy still put up a fight, bringing in 83,000 equivalent album units. Mac Miller’s Faces reissue finished at No. 3 with 67,000 equivalent album units.

Young Thug, Punk
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Punk was boosted by features from several of the biggest names in the rap game including A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Drake, Future, Gunna, Juice WRLD, Post Malone, Mac Miller, Nate Ruess, and Travis Scott.

Despite Thug’s impressive outing, DJ Akademiks recently said that finishing with less than 100,000 sales shows that he isn’t a “big dawg.”

“Btw I’m honest as I said .. any artist who don’t sell 100K ain’t a big dawg! Even thug,” Akademiks wrote on Twitter, last week. “I look at thug as an exec tryna push YSL than consider his solo efforts sort of where Rick Ross was at when he started pushing MMG more than his own music. Thug still a legend but #s don’t lie.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

