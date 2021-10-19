Young Thug Explains He Wasn’t Trolling Lil Wayne By Naming Mixtape “Carter 6”

Young Thug finds trolling corny, so it didn’t even cross his mind that people believed he was playing with Lil Wayne when he announced that he was naming his mixtape Carter 6 a few years ago. Thugger made the announcement before Wayne had even dropped Tha Carter V, and his legal team eventually filed a lawsuit against Thug, demanding that he change the title of his project. He ended up releasing Barter 6 instead, which is widely recognized as one of his best bodies of work to date.

However, Thug doesn’t think that this was a troll move at all. In fact, he’s confused about why Wayne was so bothered about it, claiming that he was simply trying to “be like” Tunechi.



Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

When Charlamagne Tha God asked the rapper about his current relationship with Wayne, Thug responded that they’ve been to the studio a few times together before getting back into stories about how Wayne allegedly refused to shake Thug’s hand when they met, and more.

“It’s a lot of little shit,” said the Slime General about Wayne’s reception to the Carter 6 announcement. “I’m a gangster, bro. Certain shit corny to me, like, trolling a n***a is corny. I don’t think I ever was trolling him. I really wanted to be like him! He just seemed weird ’cause it’s like, this n***a calling you gay but you steady saying this or that. You steady trying to name your album the same thing he named his.”



Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Thankfully, Thug and Wayne appear to have a stronger relationship in 2021, popping up in the studio together as recently as a few weeks ago.

Watch the clip about Wayne below, and check out Thug’s full interview on The Breakfast Club underneath.