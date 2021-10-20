Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
384
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
516
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3587
3
Yung Dred A STAR WAS BORN
1125
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”

Posted By on October 19, 2021

Thugger and Baby grew up together and after seeing him go off to prison, Young Thug paid his friend to stay out of the streets and in the studio.

People did not believe Lil Baby when he shared that Young Thug paid him to stop wheeling and dealing in the streets, and now Thugger is confirming the story. According to the Quality Control rapper, he was deep in the trenches when Young Thug paid him to stay out of the streets and instead, record at the studio. A little guidance, incentive, and of course cash was all Baby needed and we see that the rest is history.

We have been sharing gems from Thugger’s recent interview with The Breakfast Club and during the conversation, he revealed why he opted to just pay Lil Baby to begin his Rap career.

Young Thug, Lil Baby
Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

“I was just…I just didn’t want him to go back to prison,” said Thug. “I was scared for him to go back to jail ’cause he had just did a bid. He got straight outta jail and went straight back to the same neighborhood. The same house that the police bust and locked him up. He went right back to the same house. It was a spot. I think I was more scared for him, of like prison.”

Young Thug admitted that Baby was already popular and reminded him of himself. “Before rap, he was getting a lot of likes on his Instagram, and people like… He had nice ass captions. Like bro, you should try to make a song. Just show him the life, took him a few times everywhere. You know? He started seeing, this sh*t kinda easy. We grew up together, too. It makes it seem like it’s easy if he seen me do it.”

Lil Baby would be paid anywhere from $2K to $5K to go to the studio and record, however, Thugger revealed that Baby has a gambling problem. “He for sure lost ten times more money than he ever had,” said Thugger. Watch the clip, and the interview in its entirety, below

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
516 525 39
1
Benzino Claims Person Who Sold Him Racist Eminem Tapes Committed Suicide
1469 525 111
0

Recent Stories

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
384
0
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
516
1
Benzino Claims Person Who Sold Him Racist Eminem Tapes Committed Suicide
1469
0
Eve Doesn’t Like That There Are “A Lot Of Clones” In Hip Hop Today
238
0
Naturi Naughton Recalls “Doing A Fake ‘Cribs'” Episode With 3LW
357
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mount Westmore Big Subwoofer
132
0
Soulja Boy Who Want Smoke With Me?
278
0
Lil Migo Rumors 3
159
0
Money Man Tip Off
212
0
22Gz Feat. SPMB Bills Dissin
185
0
Lou Phelps SOUND OF MONEY
199
0
FL Dusa Feat. Kevin Gates Dusa
384
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Meek Mill Feat. Giggs “Northside Southside” Video
159
0
Maxo Kream “CRIPSTIAN” Video
132
0
Summer Walker Feat. JT “Ex For A Reason” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Young Thug Explains Paying Lil Baby To Start Rap Career: “I Was Scared For Him”
Chris Brown Thanks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Draws Michael Jackson Comparisons
Benzino Claims Person Who Sold Him Racist Eminem Tapes Committed Suicide