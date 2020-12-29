Rap Basement

Young Thug Get Blasted Over Jay-Z Comments, Wants Lil Wayne “Verzuz”

Posted By on December 28, 2020

When Thugger said Jay-Z doesn’t have 30 songs that a live audience can sing word for word like his fans do, the public bit back.

His recent comments about Andre 3000 caused a social media firestorm, but Young Thug‘s remarks about Jay-Z have also become a trending topic. Bits of Thugger’s interview with Gillie Da King’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast has been making the rounds, and his Jay-Z mention has sparked quite the debate as the rapper claims Hov doesn’t have “30 songs” that a live audience can sing all of the words to.

Young Thug, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Million Dollaz worth of Game
Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

“We ain’t talking about stream sales, we ain’t talkin’ ’bout anthems, we talkin’ about songs they know,” said Thugger. “Like, when I perform, I got 30, 40 songs that the whole stadium gon’ know. They gon’ know these motherf*ckas. All 30 songs.” The host called that influence “some powerful sh*t” and added that there aren’t many artists who can boast that accomplishment.

“N*gga, Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that,” Thugger replied. The host chimed in to politely mention Jay has quite a few hits under his belt, causing Thugger to backtrack just a bit. “I’m just saying, I know he do, but he probably got 50 of them b*tches. I’m just sayin’, I’m not literally saying him, I’m just saying, n*ggas who you thinking.” Thug explained that he’s been to concerts where he’s stood backstage and watched rappers perform in front of audiences who didn’t know the words to their songs. 

“I thought they knew this song from them,” said Thug. “They don’t even know this f*ckin’ song. I don’t even perform. N*gga, I’m so scared to get booed, I won’t even perform a song they don’t know. I got a 30 minute set of goddamn 40 something songs. They know every song. It ain’t no dull moment. Every song.”

Elsewhere, Young Thug entertained the possibility of a Verzuz appearance and said he’d want to go up against Weezy. “It would probably have to be like [Lil Wayne] because you got to think…we got to talk about influence,” said Thug. “We got to talk about everything.  It’s not just about no rap.” Check out his interview clips and a few reactions from the public below.

Via HNHH

